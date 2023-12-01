Fallout, trailer for the TV series arriving tomorrow? Amazon talks ‘major announcement’

With just a few days left until the first official images of the Fallout series, we might be able to see the show in action, though There are still several months left until the release on the Prime Video platform, scheduled for April 12, 2024.

The trailer from the television series Of Fallout it could arrive tomorrow, December 2, at 5.25pm ​​Italian time: that’s where the countdown that appeared on Amazon’s YouTube channel is pointing, which spoke of an “important announcement” coming soon.

The details revealed so far

Canon in the Fallout universethe television series produced by Amazon will be set over two centuries after the nuclear catastrophe which in the Bethesda franchise almost caused the extinction of the human race, transforming the world into a desolate desert.

The protagonist of the show will be Lucy, a girl played by Ella Purnell who finds herself having to explore the surface of the planet after having lived for years locked in a Vault, and discovering how many and what dangers await her out there.

As the episodes go by, two other main characters will also be introduced, namely Maximus, a soldier raised in the ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel, and the mutant bounty hunter known as “Ghoul”.