Tim Cainone of the original authors of the first Falloutexplained the reason that led him to leave the series, despite the great success of the first chapter. Cain is currently employed at Obsidian Entertainment, where he directs The Outer Worlds series.

When the first Fallout was launched, back in 1997, it achieved unexpected success, even for Interplay, the publisher at the time, launching what is currently one of the most famous RPG series on the market, of which Bethesda is planning the fifth chapter.

On his YouTube channel, a real mine of information, Cain wanted to share the story of his abandonment of Fallout 2 in the early stages of development. The reasons that convinced him to leave were actually different. The first was the prospect of more weeks of crunch to meet deadlines for the sequel, as well as more responsibilities that he didn’t want to have.

Another determining factor was the decision to outsource the cover artwork for Fallout 2 to a third-party vendor without his authorization. Cain took this as evidence that someone was out to undermine his authority over the project, despite his central role in the success of the original.

Finally there was the matter of bonuses. Despite the success exceeding expectations, despite his role in it, Cain and the rest of the team were given far less than expected. Brian Fargo he told him that the reduction “would encourage him to do better next time,” namely with Fallout 2. Yes, it encouraged him so much that Cain left the company, taking other talent with him.

Interestingly, both Fargo, with its inXile, and Cain, with Obsidian, are currently part of the Xbox Game Studios family.