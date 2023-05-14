Tim Cain, one of the fathers of the series Fallout in 1997, he unveiled how they were born the Vaults and what was their real purpose. He did it in a new episode of his YouTube series “Cain on Games”, in which he is busy revealing some background on the titles he has worked on over the years.

Currently employed at Obsidian Entertainment, Cain was one of the founders of Troika Games. He is considered one of the greatest western RPG designers.

On the vaults of the Fallout series, Cain explained that they were built with a very different goal of guaranteeing the human race to survive and repopulate the Earth after the nuclear disaster: “by designing the vaults, the head of the Enclave and the high representatives of the government they said “let’s build a spaceship and send it to the nearest stars.” But it would take too long, so it was built as a multigenerational spaceship and the only known technology to do it was atomic technology. So they could create an atomic power plant that would help building a spaceship for hundreds of years, but we didn’t know how to do everything else. So the head of Vault-Tec, not exactly a nice guy, said that you could use the vaults to find out what technologies the spaceship needed.”

To recap, the Vaults were designed not only for the salvation of humanity, but also as experimental laboratories in which to use the survivors as guinea pigs to discover which technologies to develop for a spaceship designed to make humankind emigrate into space, allowing it to survive hundreds of years before reaching its destination.

Cain then explained that the Vaul that Vault City sprang from in Fallout 2 was a control vault, designed to do everything right. Vault-Tec’s goal went beyond saving a few Americans from nuclear disaster to live in a destroyed and contaminated world, it was about colonizing space and abandoning Earth.

On other occasions, Cain has told of a Lord of the Rings RPG that was never financed and how Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines should have at least two sequels.