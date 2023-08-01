













Fallout: They filter images of the set of the new Amazon series and we are already excited









Until now, everything had remained a secret for this production. Come on, we knew that Amazon was developing a production of fallout for TV, but we had no idea more or less what the angle was. Although we do not have specific details of, for example, the story, at least the setting will have those characteristic elements of the series.

For example, there is a very short video where it is possible to appreciate the symbols of the video game, that is, we are going to have the Vault up close. The settings look as if we were in the game: abandoned towns, radioactivity that did its thing and more. Come on, the environment seems to be recreating it in a good way.

It is possible to appreciate a photo with a truck that Hawthorne says is a character in the game, but this is certainly closed data, so at least we will have a series full of references.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that some of the confirmed actors for the series will be Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Ella Purnell (Jinx in Arcane) and Walton Goggins.

What you should know about the Fallout series

Let’s go for the important data. series of fallout is an exclusive of Amazon Prime Video, that is, you can see it there when it comes out. The writers are Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. Executive producers include Todd Howardwho is the head honcho of Bethesda, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, who wrote the reboot of the Bethesda movie. tomb Raider of 2018.

Jonathan Nolan will be in charge of directing the first episode. He is one of the creators of the series Westworld from HBO. The Fallout series was announced in 2020 and due to the issue of confinement at that time, since production did not advance.

Now, because of the writers’ strike, this series is not supposed to be produced right now, so the photos probably aren’t that new. We will have to see what happens with this project.

