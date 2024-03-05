The possibilities for customizing your own increase Xbox controllers In the Design Lab with themed custom controllers Falloutwhich allow you to create your own Xbox Wireless Controller themed with the famous Bethesda series.
It is an intricate design that takes up the entire body of the controller, all composed of drawings from the Vault Boy in different versions, overlapping and interlocking in order to completely cover all the available space.
We therefore see the famous symbolic character of Fallout in various versions according to the typical SPECIAL features of the series, all in black and white forming the background and with only one of these color figures placed on one side of the controller.
Fallout themed body and various customizations
Furthermore, to complete the design, there is a particular graphic that surrounds the central Xbox button in the typical Fallout style, creating a customization definitely suitable for big fans of the series, with further variations possible.
Starting from the base provided by the body thus adorned, on Xbox Design Lab it is then possible to change the color of the other elements such as analog sticks, D-Pad and buttons, thus creating your own personalized version of the Fallout controller for Xbox.
You can find everything at this address on Xbox Design Lab official websitewith an additional price of 14.99 euros for the special “body” dedicated to Fallout.
