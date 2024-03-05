The possibilities for customizing your own increase Xbox controllers In the Design Lab with themed custom controllers Falloutwhich allow you to create your own Xbox Wireless Controller themed with the famous Bethesda series.

It is an intricate design that takes up the entire body of the controller, all composed of drawings from the Vault Boy in different versions, overlapping and interlocking in order to completely cover all the available space.

We therefore see the famous symbolic character of Fallout in various versions according to the typical SPECIAL features of the series, all in black and white forming the background and with only one of these color figures placed on one side of the controller.