There Fallout TV series of Amazon will tell a new storycompletely separate from games. However, this story will still be part of the Fallout world we know.

Talking to Lex Fridman on the latest episode of his podcast, Todd Howard, director of Bethesda and executive producer of the Fallout TV series, said he did not appreciate previous adaptation offers that only proposed to adapt the story of Fallout 3 or 4 into a film. However, when the idea of ​​telling a new story adjacent to the events of the games was brought up, Howard agreed.

“When people wanted to make a film, they wanted to tell the story Fallout 3 story or Fallout 4 storyand they were uninteresting ideas,” he said. “For this series, however, we thought, ‘Hey, let’s do something that exists in the world of Fallout.’”

An image from the Fallout TV series

“It’s not about telling the story of a game. It’s basically an area of ​​the map. We tell a story that fits into the world that we built, that doesn’t break any rules, that references things in the games, but it’s not a re-imagining of the games,” he continued. “It exists in the same world, but it’s a unique, enriching thing. Also, people who haven’t played the games and haven’t been able to experience how awesome Fallout is can watch the series.”

Finally, here is a video published by Amazon Prime Video for the Fallout TV series that confirms loyalty to the game.