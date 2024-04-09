













Actor Walton Goggins, who will play a bounty hunter in fallouthas just given a surprise to fans who want to see the series. Prime Video decided to advance its premiere to this Wednesday, April 10. It was originally going to be released on the 11th.

Now all eight episodes of the Fallout series will be available this Wednesday starting at 6 pm Pacific Time. In central Mexico time, this would be 7 pm So fans could enjoy this new production all night, if they wish.

According to Walton Goggins, The decision to advance the premiere was made as a way to thank the fans for their love. Even the official networks of the series shared curious medical recipes for fans to request to miss work.

The series of fallout will be available through Prime Video. Those who do not have this service will be able to watch the first episode of the series through some Twitch channels on April 11, as announced by Amazon itself. It seems that they want people to be interested in this production. Does it catch your attention?

What can we expect from the Fallout series?

The Fallout series is a production by Amazon Studios that is based on the video games of the same name. However, it is a completely original story, although it falls within the video game canon. Todd Howard, current director of its titles, served as producer.

Source: Amazon Studios

Its story will take us to a post-apocalyptic city of Los Angeles where the protagonist, Lucy, is in search of her lost father. Meanwhile we will also follow the stories of a bounty hunter and a member of the iron brotherhood to give us different points of view of the world after a nuclear disaster. Will you see it?

