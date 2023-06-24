The new episode of the series Fallout could be closer than you think: journalist Jez Corden wrote on Twitter, commenting on the latest hiring of a developer from the mod scene by Bethesda.

Although it is now clear that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be released in at least five years, the situation of another major franchise owned by Microsoft it could be very different, according to what is happening behind the scenes.

Indeed, it seems that the company is hiring several developers who have distinguished themselves for having worked on the Fallout mods, and who therefore know the reference material very well.

On paper, it could be an operation similar to the one carried out some time ago by other companies, which they have hired passionate professionals of their brands to work on new chapters while keeping the original spirit intact.

In short, behind the scenes there could be a second development team of Bethesda Game Studios precisely working on the new Fallout, or perhaps the Fallout 76 team itself enriched, however, by several new talented figures.