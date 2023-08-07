The internet is a wild place, but it has its own rules. For example Rule 34 (don’t google it if you don’t know what it is) which, paraphrasing, states that if something exists there is also a sexualized version. This applies to everything. All. Also to the Deathclaw, the famous Fallout monster that was created first and foremost to be terrifying and certainly not to arouse other emotions. The creator of the Deathclaw himself – Jonah Lobe – has recently revealed that he is both impressed and horrified by the content created on the internet dedicated to the monster.

As you can see in the tweet above, Jonah Lobe wrote: “As the creator of the Deathclaw, I have been quietly awed and horrified by the sheer amount of Deathclaw porn out there…”