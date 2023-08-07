The internet is a wild place, but it has its own rules. For example Rule 34 (don’t google it if you don’t know what it is) which, paraphrasing, states that if something exists there is also a sexualized version. This applies to everything. All. Also to the Deathclaw, the famous Fallout monster that was created first and foremost to be terrifying and certainly not to arouse other emotions. The creator of the Deathclaw himself – Jonah Lobe – has recently revealed that he is both impressed and horrified by the content created on the internet dedicated to the monster.
As you can see in the tweet above, Jonah Lobe wrote: “As the creator of the Deathclaw, I have been quietly awed and horrified by the sheer amount of Deathclaw porn out there…”
Deathclaw of Fallout, nothing is safe
We have to admit that we have not done extensive research on the mentioned contents, but Jonah Lobe seems to have taken a look instead and he also states that, all in all, he has achieved the goal he set for himself, since he wanted to make us “dirty our pants” when we saw the monster. In the case of Rule 34, however, this occurs in another sense.
The Internet is a large place and content creators need to be ready to see their work become the property of everyone: fan content cannot be blocked and, in fact, companies know very well that they have to incentivize these fans to be able to make their works even more famous without much effort. However, the package also includes content of this type: as a rule, if you do not use assets created by the developers for content outside the game (perhaps even paid for), the companies ignore Rule 34 products.
#Fallout #creator #Deathclaw #awed #horrified #sexual #content #monster
Leave a Reply