In the interesting interview by TKs-Mantis a Tim Cain, co-creator of the series Falloutthe author explained that he wanted to expand the series by exploring new settings outside of Americatherefore touching Europe, Asia and various other countries.
Cain left Interplay during the development of Fallout 2 to then found Troika Games, but he would have liked to continue the series, so much so that he tried to propose his team to obtain the development license for Fallout 3, but was overtaken by Bethesda.
In any case, there were already some ideas put in place by Cain and his companions for a third chapter of the series, which apparently “should have been 3D”, according to reports, even if the thing could have been difficult to construct given the scale of the work it would have required.
A Fallout in China or Russia
According to what Cain reported in the interview in which he also revealed who launched the first nuke in the game world, the new Fallout could have explored the post-apocalyptic world outside of America, with the developers wanting to “explore China and Russia“, for example, trying to provide a more global vision of the conflict and its consequences.
“We thought we didn’t know enough, so it would make sense to find someone to help us build such settings,” which is why the team had thought about contacting someone who could tell something about life in 1950s Russia, for example, or who had dealt with China at the time and could share ideas about a possible version of those countries in the Fallout universe.
Apparently, there was a project for this Fallout, but Cain always kept it secret, without revealing it even to his closest colleagues such as Leonard Boyarsky, having never reached an adequate level of completeness. Commenting on the long-awaited Fallout: London mod, Cain also appreciated the idea of staging post-apocalyptic Europe, thinking of possible other settings that could enrich the Fallout universe.
