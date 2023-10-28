In the interesting interview by TKs-Mantis a Tim Cain, co-creator of the series Falloutthe author explained that he wanted to expand the series by exploring new settings outside of Americatherefore touching Europe, Asia and various other countries.

Cain left Interplay during the development of Fallout 2 to then found Troika Games, but he would have liked to continue the series, so much so that he tried to propose his team to obtain the development license for Fallout 3, but was overtaken by Bethesda.

In any case, there were already some ideas put in place by Cain and his companions for a third chapter of the series, which apparently “should have been 3D”, according to reports, even if the thing could have been difficult to construct given the scale of the work it would have required.