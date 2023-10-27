Tim Cain, producer and co-creator of the original Fallout role-playing game, has revealed once and for all who launched the first nuclear bomb in the saga. Fans have debated this issue for years, as it isn’t explicitly stated in the games’ lore. However, it seems that many fans were right: it was China.
“The reason we were nuclearized is that biological weapons were illegal and somehow China found out that we [ndr, intende gli USA] we were creating the FEV [Forced Evolutionary Virus]”, explained Cain in a recent interview on the TKs-Mantis channel. “And they told us: ‘You have to stop. And we said, ‘Okay.’ Instead we continued. All we did was carry on.”
The interviewer at that point states that it is “shocking what he just said.”
“Really?” Cain replies. “Don’t people know?“.
“People actually argue about who shot first.”
“Oh really?”
“Kind of Greedo and Han Solo.”
“Oh, well, then I don’t know,” Cain says, apparently reluctant to spoil the mystery. “Who knows? It was probably an outside nation.”
Fallout, the FEV and other lore details
FEV is the DNA-altering virus developed by American military contractor West Tek. The Fallout fandom wiki Nukapedia reports that it first appeared in Fallout 2 and is the trigger for all the mutations seen in creatures like radscorpions and deathclaws, irradiated beings like ghouls and super mutants, as well as things like the signature Neon green radioactive glow.
Cain’s response on the Chinese nuclear bomb, which is in line with some historical theories, arose during a discussion about the relationship between the United States and Canada in the Fallout universe. Canada is annexed by the United States as an escalation of a defense agreement supposedly made to safeguard the country’s resources from Chinese forces, and is ultimately assimilated into the United States, which is shortly to be bombed.
There human FEV testingobviously intended for the creation of enhanced super-soldiers, began in earnest around the 70s of the 20th century, just at the time when Canada’s independence was completely canceled.
Of “lore”, we can therefore say that China attacked the USA both to prevent the development of the FEV and to limit its power after the annexation of Canada.
Speaking of another version of Fallout, the release date for the Prime Video TV series was announced with a teaser.
