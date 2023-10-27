Tim Cain, producer and co-creator of the original Fallout role-playing game, has revealed once and for all who launched the first nuclear bomb in the saga. Fans have debated this issue for years, as it isn’t explicitly stated in the games’ lore. However, it seems that many fans were right: it was China.

“The reason we were nuclearized is that biological weapons were illegal and somehow China found out that we [ndr, intende gli USA] we were creating the FEV [Forced Evolutionary Virus]”, explained Cain in a recent interview on the TKs-Mantis channel. “And they told us: ‘You have to stop. And we said, ‘Okay.’ Instead we continued. All we did was carry on.”

The interviewer at that point states that it is “shocking what he just said.”

“Really?” Cain replies. “Don’t people know?“.

“People actually argue about who shot first.”

“Oh really?”

“Kind of Greedo and Han Solo.”

“Oh, well, then I don’t know,” Cain says, apparently reluctant to spoil the mystery. “Who knows? It was probably an outside nation.”