There seems to be good news for fans of Fallout: there is evidence that the filming of the license plate TV series Amazon they could start very soon, that is next month and precisely towards the end of June.

The information would come from a job posting on the StuntAccess industry website, which is apparently looking for new acrobatic bodies to put into the project. Falloutwith the working title “Hondo”.

The website that started it all also publishes the image of this job posting where the name Hondo appears. Production companies always use interim titles for projects, from production notes to casting, to shipping the film units that are distributed in theaters. It is all kept secret to provide the greatest possible veil of mystery around high profile projects. We don’t know much about the series actually, other than that the logline provided for the work states: “The future once envisioned by Americans in the late 1940s explodes in upon itself after a nuclear war in 2077“Basically, Fallout.

So for now, this is what Fallout fans may know: apart from a couple of announced actors, we don’t know the rest of the cast or even where it will be set. So we just have to wait for further official news.

Source: The Gamer And Cosmic Circus