The following were published on the pages of Vanity Fair first official shots of the series Amazon Prime Video Of Falloutwhich you can admire in the gallery below.

The newspaper also revealed some additional details on the plot and cast. The series will be set 219 years after the explosion of nuclear warheads during the great war which almost led to the extinction of the human race in the alternative reality of Bethesda’s videogame series.

One of the main protagonists will be a woman called Lucy (played by Ella Purnell), who after living her whole life inside a Vault is forced to explore the surface world for a rescue mission, discovering that it is anything but hospitable, among giant insects, mutant animals and a human society in disarray.

As the Fallout series progresses, Lucy’s journey will introduce her to the other two main characters. One of these is the aspiring soldier Maximus (Aaron Moten), who grew up on the surface but, like Lucy, was raised in a sort of cloistered “family”: the Brotherhood of Steel.

The third protagonist is the sinister bounty hunter and mutant known as “The Ghoul” (played by Waltong Goggins), described as a rude, hideously scarred knight who has a code of honor, but also a ruthless streak, as well as a survivor of the great war. During the series some flashbacks will tell of when he was a human, a father and a loving husband named Cooper Howard.