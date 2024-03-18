The director of Fallout TV seriesin production at Amazon Prime Video, that is Jonathan Nolanmade it clear that the adaptation is not meant for please video game fanshowever, this being a very difficult thing to achieve, in general.

In a recent press conference, reported by T3, Nolan reported that trying to please fans of the games would be one mission Impossiblea sort of fight against windmills, considering that a result of this kind, which could truly satisfy everyone, is not conceivable.

“I don't think it's really possible to please the fans of anything,” the director said, “or to please everyone else.” The concept is rather to try to make the best possible show, starting from a point of view that can obviously also include that of the gamer.