The director of Fallout TV seriesin production at Amazon Prime Video, that is Jonathan Nolanmade it clear that the adaptation is not meant for please video game fanshowever, this being a very difficult thing to achieve, in general.
In a recent press conference, reported by T3, Nolan reported that trying to please fans of the games would be one mission Impossiblea sort of fight against windmills, considering that a result of this kind, which could truly satisfy everyone, is not conceivable.
“I don't think it's really possible to please the fans of anything,” the director said, “or to please everyone else.” The concept is rather to try to make the best possible show, starting from a point of view that can obviously also include that of the gamer.
Have the right point of view
“I think the best thing was to try to create a show that was how I wanted it, also trusting in the fact that, being ourselves as game fanswe would find those pieces that we consider essential within it and make the best possible version of it.”
The Fallout TV series is now almost here, with the release date set for April 11, 2024, and what we have seen so far seems very interesting indeed, as leaked from the official Italian trailer and also from the first video clip with a short fragment.
The protagonist of the story is a survivor played by Ella Purnell, who ventures outside her Vault for the first time and encounters various characters and situations. The cast also includes Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Leslie Uggams, Zach Cherry and Matt Berry.
