In these hours a trailer from the Amazon Prime Video series Of Fallout coming next year, which you can view below.

The video appears to be the same one shown by Bethesda behind closed doors at the end of the presentation of Starfield which took place for the press during Gamescom 2023 in August and which we told you about in a dedicated special. Unfortunately the footage was recorded off-screen, so the quality isn’t exactly the best.

Various scenes follow one another in the trailer. At the opening we see a platoon of the Brotherhood of Steel, complete with Power Armor and Vertibird. Subsequently we see the iconic scene of the opening of the door of a Vault, a shootout in a town with a mutant dressed as a cowboy in the foreground and finally the display of various atomic warheads.