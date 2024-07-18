The series of Fallout which premiered last April on Prime Video became a phenomenon. Not only was it well received by fans, it also got outsiders interested in their video games.. Now he continues his streak of success with multiple nominations for the most important television awards.

The Emmy Awards have just revealed their nominees for this year’s ceremony. Here we find that Fallout is nominated for 16 categories. These include a nomination for Best Drama Series and a nomination for Best Actor for Walton Goggins for his role as The Ghoul.

The rest of the categories in which the series is nominated are for more technical aspects. Here we have nominations for its costume design, sound design and opening credits design to name a few. We also cannot ignore the fact that her writing was nominated for her final episode.

Source: Amazon Studios

The Emmy Awards ceremony will be held on September 15 with a live broadcast. It will be that day when we will know if Fallout manages to take home any of these statuettes. If so, surely more studios will see the potential of making good video game adaptations. Do you think it deserves these nominations?

What is the Fallout series about?

The series of Fallout It is based on the video games of the same name, although it has its own story. Here we follow Lucy McClane as she sets out in search of her father into the dangers of the wasteland hundreds of years after a nuclear war destroyed the United States. Throughout its episodes we also learn the stories of a disfigured bounty hunter and an apprentice of the Iron Brotherhood.

Its first season consists of eight episodes that are already available on Prime VideoIts success has already led to a second season being confirmed, although we don’t know when it might arrive. So there’s still time to see if all the praise is deserved.

