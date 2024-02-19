On the occasion of the upcoming arrival of the TV series published by Amazon Prime Video, Bethesda has announced Fallout SPECIAL Anthology for PC, that is one complete collection of the entire series of post-apocalyptic RPGs contained within a decidedly appropriate package, given that it is the reproduction of one mini-nuke, the portable atomic bomb of the game world.

Reservations for Fallout SPECIAL Anthology are open from today directly in the official Bethesda store, with release scheduled forApril 11, 2024coinciding with the launch of the TV series on Amazon, thus allowing you to completely catch up with the entire video game series in one go.

Within the collection we find various elements, but above all well 7 games all together: