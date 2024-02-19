On the occasion of the upcoming arrival of the TV series published by Amazon Prime Video, Bethesda has announced Fallout SPECIAL Anthology for PC, that is one complete collection of the entire series of post-apocalyptic RPGs contained within a decidedly appropriate package, given that it is the reproduction of one mini-nuke, the portable atomic bomb of the game world.
Reservations for Fallout SPECIAL Anthology are open from today directly in the official Bethesda store, with release scheduled forApril 11, 2024coinciding with the launch of the TV series on Amazon, thus allowing you to completely catch up with the entire video game series in one go.
Within the collection we find various elements, but above all well 7 games all together:
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas – Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout 76
An exclusive collector's package
Everything is contained within one packaging which faithfully reproduces the “Mini-Nuke” bomb which is part of the lore of the series, complete with accompanying sound effects.
Inside the package there are also seven collectible cardsinspired by the perks of the games and with various illustrations featuring the famous Vault Boy, a true icon of the series.
You can pre-order Fallout SPECIAL Anthology at this addressto the price of 61.51 euros. Each game is represented by a Steam code, therefore it must be redeemed within that store with a valid account.
