A little show called Fallout released back in April – you may have heard of it – which received scores of praise on its release, including in our own Fallout review that called it “a lovely, if blood-spattered, surprise”. Fallout’s original creator Tim Cain also had nothing but praise for the adaptation.

During its first 16 days on Amazon Prime, 65 million viewers tuned in to follow Lucy, Magnus and The Ghoul as they made their way through the Fallout wasteland. It ultimately came as no surprise when the series was quickly picked up for a second season.

But, what does season two have in store? The first series finished with an obvious story thread for the Fallout team to follow, and now the showrunners have confirmed one video game character that will definitely show up when season two hits the streaming service. Please note, there will be spoilers for the Fallout series (game and show) below.



7 Forgotten Fallout Crossovers – HOW MANY DO YOU REMEMBER?Watch on YouTube

The first season of Fallout ends with disgraced (at least, in the eyes of many) Vault-Tec executive Hank MacLean in his punctured Brotherhood of Steel Power Armor, fleeing towards a ruined New Vegas. Showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet previously confirmed the next season will head to New Vegas, adding its ruined state is to show the audience that “things have happened” to the location since the events of New Vegas the game (which, canonically, were 15 years prior to the show).

But while things have clearly happened between the events of the game and the show, one popular character will still be featured in some way for season two – that of Robert House, aka New Vegas’ enigmatic leader Mr. House.

“Many of our lead characters are Vegas-bound,” Wagner said in conversation with Variety. “Las Vegas in the world of Fallout is Robert House’s town. Robert House will be involved in season two.” Robertson-Dworet coyly added House “might have something to do with it.”

Robert House had a brief cameo in the first season of Amazon’s Fallout show, popping up during a meeting between Vault-Tec executives and various other corporation heads and CEOs. It was during this meeting the notion that Vault-Tec itself may have dropped the bombs was first floated.



As to how House will appear in season two, for now that remains unknown. Will he still be leading in some way, or will his name merely be that of a time now past, spoken by those still left in New Vegas? Or, will his part of him be explored via flashbacks? We will have to wait and see.

Earlier this year, Fallout’s showrunners said they want to get the second season of Amazon’s adaptation out swiftly, with Robertson-Dworet and Wagner stating the Fallout team is “going to be pedal to the metal to get two seasons out as fast as humanly possible” .