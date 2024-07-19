Fresh from its nominations for 16 Emmy Awards, the second season of Amazon’s Fallout TV show is “ahead of schedule.”

Amazon’s head of TV Vernon Sanders was interviewed by Varietyalong with Amazon MGM Studios chief Jennifer Salke.

“I think we’re ahead of schedule, in terms of being able to get Season 2 back,” Sanders said. “We don’t have an exact launch date yet, but we’ve already gotten scripts in hand, and I think the fans of Season 2 will really love where we’re going for Season 2.”

Fallout The World Of Featurette Prime VideoWatch on YouTube

The pair were asked if the second season would continue with the same cast, or pivot to an anthology format. “We are committed to our journey with our beloved characters,” replied Salke.

HBO’s video game adaptation The Last of Us won eight Emmys at the start of the year. Sanders and Salke were asked if they expected Fallout to achieve similar results.

Sanders responded the team “knew as soon as we started seeing material come in for [Fallout] that it was something really special and irreverent and unique.

“And it’s so different from ‘The Last of Us’, that you don’t quite know exactly how it’s all going to net out. But we knew it was really special and part of the reason why we’re incredibly proud of it is how well-received the show has been by the fans of the video games, and I think that’s all credit to Bethesda and our producers for really making this an original love letter It’s really hard to do, so for the show to then get this. kind of recognition, critically and throughout the industry, is all just cherries on top.”

Salke added: “It’s really exciting to see genre TV being recognized in this way, and to know how committed we are to future incarnations of big, global shows that stand up to originality and excellence and execution that are based on beloved IP – both from gaming and the book world.”

The pair also hints that further video game adaptations could be on the way, including the already-announced Tomb Raider.

“I think it has to be the right mix of a piece that feels like it’s special and unique in the landscape, a real partnership with the IP creators, who get how to translate this, and a visionary voice, both visionary writers and creators, “Said Sanders.

“Fortunately for us, we feel like we’ve found a few things in this area that really warrant it. So we’ve already announced ‘Tomb Raider’, which we’re incredibly excited about. And there are some other things definitely percolating , I think soon rather than later, you might hear about some new things, but we’re always going to be careful and judicious. This is the model, so we don’t want to rush it and each of these has to have. a reason to be.”

Could this be the God of War TV series from PlayStation? “Stay tuned! We love ‘God of War’,” said Salke.

The success of Fallout certainly contrasts with the Paramount+ Halo TV series, which yesterday was officially canceled following its second series.