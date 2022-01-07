The production features Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan as executive producers.

We have traveled the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout multiple times, which has given us the opportunity to discover anecdotes of all kinds. However, Bethesda’s proposal gives a lot of play in terms of story creation, and that is why we have been excited with the confirmation of its series produced by Amazon Studios. A product that, in charge of Lisa joy Y Jonathan Nolan, creators of ‘Westworld‘, will begin production this year.

Jonathan Nolan will direct the first chapter of the seriesThis is how the medium advances it Deadline, which highlights the imminent start of production along with the new participation of two showrunners: Geneva Robertson-Dworet, screenwriter of ‘Captain Marvel‘, Y Graham wagner, writer of ‘Portlandia‘ Y ‘Silicon Valley‘. Added to this, it is confirmed that Jonathan Nolan will direct the first chapter of the series, which in turn will introduce Fallout’s determined story and setting.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy

No details have yet been given about the direction the series will take, so we do not know a premiere date definitive. We will have to wait to know both aspects of the series, which although it takes place in the post-apocalyptic world that we already visit in video games, still has not revealed his argument or its main actors. Therefore, it is very possible that the series will not see the light in a long time.

What we do know is that Amazon Studios It has other video games in its sights, as it has already dropped its intentions to produce a Mass Effect series (something its director saw coming a long time ago). There is still nothing confirmed around BioWare’s space adventure, but Henry cavill, the actor behind Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher series, has already volunteered to participate in it.

More about: Fallout, Bethesda, Amazon Studios and Series.