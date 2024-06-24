There isn’t much information yet on Fallout: Season 2 by Amazon Prime Video, but the showrunners have meanwhile confirmed the presence of a very important character in the video game serieswhich will make its appearance within the new part of the story that will be told in the episodes of the second season.

The managers of the series, Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, revealed to Variety that Robert House will have a role within Fallout: Season 2, which is necessarily linked to the appearance of New Vegas as a new setting, given the centrality of the figure in question in this area of ​​the post-apocalyptic world in question.

Mr. House is a character of great importance in the history of Fallout: New Vegas in particular, the game created by Obsidian in collaboration with Bethesda, and represents a complex and interesting figure.