There isn’t much information yet on Fallout: Season 2 by Amazon Prime Video, but the showrunners have meanwhile confirmed the presence of a very important character in the video game serieswhich will make its appearance within the new part of the story that will be told in the episodes of the second season.
The managers of the series, Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, revealed to Variety that Robert House will have a role within Fallout: Season 2, which is necessarily linked to the appearance of New Vegas as a new setting, given the centrality of the figure in question in this area of the post-apocalyptic world in question.
Mr. House is a character of great importance in the history of Fallout: New Vegas in particular, the game created by Obsidian in collaboration with Bethesda, and represents a complex and interesting figure.
Robert House will be in Season 2
It is essentially the boss of New Vegassole owner of the Strip and self-proclaimed president, as well as a true genius with enormous scientific and technological knowledge.
He is also 261 years old, as his existence precedes the Great War, when he was wealthy founder of RobCo Industries he essentially became the savior of Las Vegas, having foreseen the looming nuclear disaster and having deployed defensive tools specifically to save the city.
House also appeared in the first season of Fallout, in a short cameo in the scene where we see him take part in the discussion with Vault-Tec management about the looming nuclear apocalypse. The focus on New Vegas made it necessary to talk more about Robert House.
“A lot of our main characters are tied to Vegas,” Wagner explained, “Las Vegas in the Fallout world is Robert House’s city, and that’s obviously going to be involved in Season 2,” the showrunner reported. It remains to be seen how House will be portrayed in the TV series, considering that his appearance in the video game is quite bizarre.
