One of Amazon Prime Video's new bets for this year is its series adaptation of video games from fallout. As its premiere is getting closer and closer, the promo started giving us more glimpses. Here we leave you the most recent one.

The progress of the series fallout will look quite familiar to his fans. The protagonist is an inhabitant of one of the hundreds of nuclear shelters who comes out to the outside world for the first time. All to meet strange characters, bloodthirsty creatures and a lot of hostility.

Throughout the trailer we see many things that are quite recognizable from video games. Among them the different weapons, creatures like the bear and the mutant salamander and even what seems like a reference to Benny from New Vegas. Not to mention the appearance of the iconic Brotherhood of Steel with their imposing armor. It seems that it will be another fairly faithful adaptation that will also be entertaining for the most casual audience.

If you were already interested in this trailer, you will be happy to know that its premiere is quite close. It is expected that this adaptation of fallout arrives on Prime Video next April 11. Like other productions on the platform, its episodes will be released weekly. Will you see it?

Who is behind the Fallout series?

If this trailer wasn't enough to get you excited for the series, maybe knowing who's behind it will. After all, its creation and scripts were carried out by the duo of Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. They both gave us the hit series Westworld from HBO.

Source: Amazon Prime Video.

As if that were not enough, it has the participation of Todd Howard, who worked on the creation of the games. fallout since its third installment. With this information and what we saw in the trailer it is already clear that there will be a lot of respect for the original work. What did you think?

