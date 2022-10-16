The co-founder of ObsidianFeargus Urquhart, said the studio would be willing to work on a new one Falloutshould the opportunity arise, after completing the projects currently in the pipeline, namely Pentiment, Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2.

The statements come from an interview granted to Dualshockers. In response to the question of whether Obsidian will ever develop a new Fallout, Urquhart said:

“Of course, if we ever had the opportunity to create another Fallout game, we would. You don’t even have to wonder if we would or not, rather the question is” will the opportunity present itself “?”

Subsequently Urquhart hinted that Obsidian is currently working at full capacity on the numerous and important projects already announced, but that once completed “he would be surprised” if a Fallout did not fall into the future plans of the studio.

“We’ll be looking at upcoming projects (after Grounded, Pentiment, Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2) at some point and I’d be surprised if Fallout wasn’t on that list. […] If we were to do a Fallout, it has to tie in with what Bethesda is doing with the series and a lot of other things, but personally my hope is to make another Fallout before I hit the sunset boulevard. ”

Fallout New Vegas

According to the sources of the journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, in February Microsoft and Obsidian were considering the hypothesis of making Fallout New Vegas 2. Apparently the Redmond giant intends to exploit the intellectual property of Fallout and therefore wants to make sure that ten years do not pass. between the release of a game and the other, entrusting the development of new chapters to teams outside Bethesda, such as Obsidian and InXile Entertainment.

From Urquhart’s words it is clear that at least Obsidian’s interest is there, but we will probably have to wait years before seeing anything concrete.