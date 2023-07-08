A lengthy gameplay trailer has been released Fallout: New Mexicothe ambitious Fallout: New Vegas PC mods which aims to create a new experience as big as a DLC canon in a completely new location for the series.

Fallout: Nuevo Mexico is set in 2166, which is 5 years after the events of the first chapter, with the team saying they want to reinvent the world of Fallout by returning to its original roots. At the beginning of the adventure, the mod will allow players to choose between the origins of their character between “The Prisoner” and “The Dreamer”.

In the first case, our adventure will begin in an underground prison cell, where we will wake up without remembering who we are. After the outbreak of a bloody revolt of the prisoners we will be able to escape and venture into the inhospitable radioactive lands of New Mexico.