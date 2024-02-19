A Limp Bizkit mod for Fallout: New Vegas once thought lost has now been rediscovered.

The mod in question added Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst as an in-game companion. And, of course, he brought some nu metal energy with him, as he only spoke in lyrics from the band's discography. All very standard modding community stuff.



Let's Play Fallout: New Vegas – Late to the Party





Let's Play Fallout: New Vegas – Late to the Party.

However, the mod had a very short shelf-life on Nexus Mods when it was first released around seven years ago, and there was very little evidence of it left online – an old reddit post and YouTube video (which you can see below), were about all that remained.

When I tried to follow the mod's original link from both posts, I was met with a notification stating the media couldn't be found.



My Fred Durst Mod For Fallout: NV (**LORE FRIENDLY**)





Fred Durst Mod For Fallout: NV (**LORE FRIENDLY**).

Now, happily, that's all changed, thanks to YouTuber Micky D and Elder Scrolls fan UsagiCola. “Ladies and Gentlemen, today we've made modding history,” MickyD wrote on X. “The Limp Bizkit mod for Fallout: New Vegas has been found and restored!” It's come rollin' back to us, if you will.

But, that's not all. The social media post also caught the attention of Fred Durst himself, who reshared the news with a straight to the point acknowledgment of: “Nice.”

If you fancy, you can download this Fallout: New Vegas Fred Durst companion mod for yourself over on Google Drive.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Elsewhere in Fallout news, Amazon Prime's TV adaptation is set to release later this year, on 12th April 2024. We got a closer look at the show last year, with some official Fallout images showing us characters such as Ella Purnell's Lucy, as well as soldiers from The Brotherhood of Steel in their Power Armor Suits and Aaron Moten as Maximus.

Bethesda's Todd Howard, who is an executive producer on the series, said the showrunners had “a lot of conversations about the style of humor, the level of violence, the style of violence” that would be included in the show.