Fallout: New Vegas of 2010 became one of the most beloved titles of the famous post-apocalyptic franchise, thanks to a particularly noteworthy overall writing. After more than ten years, fans keep returning to the Mojave wasteland, and the addition of mods helps keep the game in the spotlight.

As reported by DSO Gamingthe modder cgy95 recently published a custom add-on for Fallout: New Vegas called “Race to the Bottom“, and it looks quite ambitious. Described as a mod”medium sized“, the estimated duration is about two hours, roughly the same as Fallout 4’s” Automatron “DLC, released in 2016. In the cgy95 project, players are tasked with tracking down thieves as they explore a new dungeon. most impressive thing about this mod is that it is fully voiced and features some new characters.

That’s awesome for a free add-on. There are many fascinating mods for Fallout: New Vegas, however not many have their own voice acting. In addition, “Race to the Bottom” offers the player several ways to complete the mission. It is even possible to do a run without killing, although since no NPCs are “essential” it seems that those who are a little more bloodthirsty may even do the opposite.

New Vegas is considered to be one of the best Fallout games ever released. The aforementioned writing helps it stand out, not to mention the decision to put more emphasis on the RPG component than its predecessor. Many have hoped for a sequel or remake, but at least for now, fans can get more out of the Mojave wasteland with this mod.

Fallout: New Vegas is available on PC, PS3 and Xbox 360.

Source: Gamerant.