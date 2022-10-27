Prime Gaming has just announced the news that will arrive at your service during the month of November. Like every month it will offer a series of free games. On this occasion the most striking are Fallout New Vegas and Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade. But are not the only ones.

In addition to the acclaimed Bethesda title and the archeology hero adventure there will be a few more titles. Here is a list of the games that Prime Gaming will be giving away during the month.

Facility 47

WRC 9

etherborn

Whispering Willows

Last Day of June

Due to the Halloween celebrations, subscribers to this service will be able to access another game for a limited time. From the 27th to the 31st of October, it will be available on its site. Tales of Howl Town. A game in which we take control of an Amazon driver who must face werewolves in disguise.

If you are interested in any of these Prime Gaming games, all you have to do is be a subscriber to the service. If you already have Amazon Prime, then you also have access to these video games. So if you didn’t have to play, maybe these titles can help you.

What rewards is Prime Gaming offering for November?

Alongside the free games, Prime Gaming will be offering a wide variety of rewards for various titles. Among these we find a package to celebrate the League of Legends World Championship. This obviously contains various lol items.

They also announced an alliance with EA SPORTS to celebrate the arrival of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Therefore, subscribers who also play FIFA 23 will receive an exclusive drop. This includes 7x Rare Gold Players, 2x Players of Choice OVR 81+, 12x Rare Consumables, and 1x Kylian Mbappe 5 game loan.

It should be noted that this drop will be the first of many related to the popular sports video game. These will culminate when the World Cup kicks off, so you’ll want to stay tuned.. If you want to see the full list of rewards for November, you can. here.

