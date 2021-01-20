It has long been speculated that Obsidian Entertainment could be working on Fallout: New Vegas 2. But until Microsoft acquired Bethesda, the truth is that all those rumors were more wishes than anything else. There had never been a possibility, but now it seems there might be. And a new rumor has served to hint Fallout New Vegas 2 might be in development, although it would take time to arrive.
That Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment have met again in the same place was something that already served to hint that the opportunity to recover Fallout: New Vegas was returning. The insider Tyler mcvicker would have been in charge of filtering this possibility through a video where it seems evident that it is insinuated what Fallout: New Vegas 2 could be in development.
Obsidian does not rule out a Fallout New Vegas 2 after the purchase of Bethesda
The truth is that the theory of McVicker on his VNN, it is precisely what many already hinted as a possibility when Bethesda became part of Xbox Game Studios. The proximity to Obsidian Entertainment opened the door to an option that seemed logical, desirable, but never materialized. And if we look at those projects that Microsoft could be handling, among them there has always been the possibility that Obsidian Entertainment and Bethesda would ally to return this sub-saga of the Fallout franchise.
To be more explicit of your theory, by which Fallout: New Vegas 2 could be in development, assume that it is not something that is going to have any priority and would take time to arrive. A nuance that he has published on Twitter, where he points to the end of this decade. Pointing to different Bethesda projects, McVicker comments that it would first be The Elder Scrolls VI, back in 2026, and there is a possible Fallout in 2030. Between these, you could have your Fallout: New Vegas 2 slot.
Moreover, it can be seen that this insider has qualified that Starfield still has another year or two of development left, discarding that information that they wanted to anticipate its launch and fix it in the current 2021. Let’s not forget that right now Obsidian Entertainment has Avowed as its highest priority, its first title under the Xbox Game Studios label that will arrive exclusively on Xbox consoles, and from the day launch to Xbox Game Pass. In the same way, it could be required before that to continue The Outer Worlds, which is a game that has obtained a great result and that many expect more.
Be that as it may, this possibility is interesting, but it is still a rumor. This indication cannot be given as a preview of what could come in the future, because at first it does not seem something closed. The coincidences, the closeness between Bethesda and Obsidian, makes the situation ideal for it to be fulfilled. But, Do you really intend to continue Fallout: New Vegas 2? Will it be Obsidian Games’ next project?
