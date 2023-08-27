Probably the artwork has not been reviewed by an artist in the flesh, due to the presence of some errors really brandy. But let’s see them.

A few days ago Amazon Prime Video published a post on X announcing the arrival in 2024 of the TV series based on Fallout . The post was accompanied by a artwork which, carefully examined by some users, revealed how it was probably done using the generative artificial intelligence full of errors. Let’s talk about the various MidJourney, Stable Diffusion and similar.

All errors

Floating trees

The first error that is pointed out is the misalignment between a palm tree and the stylized building on the right, a building which in itself made the nose turn up a bit due to the lack of details.

The Three-Legged Woman

The second is the presence of a strange creature, namely a woman with three legs. Note that the third leg disappears behind a white flower.

A taxi with no rhyme or reason

Even worse is the red taxi in the foreground, some elements of which appear overturned. Incidentally, the headlights and hood are at the rear, while the steering wheel is at the front.

Even the central street is full of errors

Even the central street, the one with pedestrians, is full of errors, between the sidewalk as wide as the street and some cars following the wrong direction.

Chaotic drawing

Finally, the cars in the background become increasingly blurred. In short, there are definitely many flaws.

Now, it must be said that there is no definitive proof to affirm that the artwork was designed by a generative artificial intelligence or not, but given the quantity and type of errors made, it is difficult not to have very strong suspicions.