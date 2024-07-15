Fallout: London is increasingly taking on the dimensions of a true expansionif not a full Fallout game itself. After securing the collaboration of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Neil Newbon for the voice cast, now comes another really juicy piece of news: The Speaker of the House in the game will be voiced by a real former Speaker of the House: John Bercow.
The project leader, Dean Carter, revealed it on Discord, now a really famous name on the modder scenewho explained that in Fallout: London there will be a robotic Speaker of the House (the member of parliament who presides over debates between political parties). He will be played, in fact, by Bercow, who held the same role in the English parliament from 2009 to 2019.
A perfect voice actor
“Imagine developing Fallout London and feeling lucky to have all these talented voice actors on the team, and then feeling even more inspired to have two Doctor Who actors voice the game… so Neil Newbon contacts us and says he also wants a role“, Carter said in the post. “But the icing on the cake? Who better to represent the Speaker of the House of Representatives than a robot with the voice of John Bercow himself?”
This is supposed to be Bercow’s first voice acting role, which we’re very curious to hear in the game at this point. Fallout: London Doesn’t Have a Release Date Yetbut according to what Team FOLON recently wrote, there isn’t much left. It was actually supposed to be released on April 23, 2024, but the launch of the version for next-generation systems forced it to be postponed to adapt it to the new specifications.
#Fallout #Londons #Speaker #Chamber #voiced #real #Speaker #Chamber
Leave a Reply