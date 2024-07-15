Fallout: London is increasingly taking on the dimensions of a true expansionif not a full Fallout game itself. After securing the collaboration of Baldur’s Gate 3’s Neil Newbon for the voice cast, now comes another really juicy piece of news: The Speaker of the House in the game will be voiced by a real former Speaker of the House: John Bercow.

The project leader, Dean Carter, revealed it on Discord, now a really famous name on the modder scenewho explained that in Fallout: London there will be a robotic Speaker of the House (the member of parliament who presides over debates between political parties). He will be played, in fact, by Bercow, who held the same role in the English parliament from 2009 to 2019.