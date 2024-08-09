GOG and Team FOLON have announced the availability of the Fallout London’s first update which fixes numerous bugs, especially some that block the game. For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, Fallout London is a total conversion with the dimensions of a full expansion for Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (currently available with 60% discount on GOG for anyone interested).

Great numbers

GOG, who helped Team FOLON launch Fallout London, took the opportunity to take stock of the Operation successcalled “incredible” and “a perfect example of how hard work and creativity can lead to a plethora of new and exciting ways to enjoy a game.”

Moving on to the numbers, it is said that in the first 24 hours the mod was redeemed more than 500,000 timesbecoming the fastest redeemed game on GOG ever. However, it is admitted that there were many problems, mainly due to the complexity of installing mod on steam (On GOG it’s very easy to do… it’s basically automatic using Galaxy, the store’s client.) “Team FOLON has spent time providing one-on-one chat support, both on social media and on their official Discord server, and gathering feedback on common issues.”

Now he has also released the promised hotfix, which you can read about official release note for all the changes. Some of the most notable ones include quest fixes, gameplay improvements, fewer crashes, fewer NPC bugs, and more. In short, if you’re playing Fallout London, you should download it, it’s only 12MB.