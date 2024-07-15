The release of the maxi mod Fallout: London is getting closer but not everyone will be able to enjoy it. First of all, it won’t work with the console versions of the game, which was expected, while GOG, which is helping with the distribution of the files, explained that and will require either the Steam or GOG version of Fallout 4 for installation, but it will not work with the Epic Games Store version, as the latter does not support a key feature that is essential for it to run.

Who will play it and who won’t?

Fallout: London Introduces Itself more like a real expansion (not official) than a simple mod. As the title suggests, it is set in London, United Kingdom. It was supposed to be available now, but was delayed due to the latest official Fallout 4 patch released by Bethesda.

The collaboration with GOG has allowed Fallout: London to overcome another obstacle, that of file sizeswhich would not have been manageable by portals like Nexus Mods (the reference point for modders of many games). The only question remaining was compatibility, definitively clarified by GOG in an official statement made to the VG247 newspaper, in which it is reiterated that Fallout: London will work with the GOG version of Fallout 4 and also confirmed that it will be compatible with the Steam version, via manual downgrade or using a downgrade tool currently “under development”. Unfortunately, copies of Fallout 4 distributed by Epic will not work with Fallout: London, as the Epic Store does not support downgrading games (i.e., reverting to a previous version).

In the future, however, the mod may also work with the Epic Games Store, that is, when the latest generation patch for Fallout 4 will be made more stable and will allow a native version of the mod, without the need to downgrade.