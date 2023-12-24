Fallout: London has one release date official: April 23, 2024. For those who don't know what we're talking about, it's a gigantic mod, comparable to a expansion actual official. The announcement was made by the development team, which for the occasion published a new trailer.

A long video

As you can see the trailer in question lasts more than thirteen minutes and shows in detail how the London that will be the backdrop to the action was built, showing different places and objects included in the game. The work done seems really excellent, especially considering the fact that we are talking about a mod, and we imagine that Fallout fans will be happy to be able to experience this new adventure, given the time that now passes between the launch of an official chapter and the next .

Consider that Fallout: London made a huge impression Bethesda itself, so much so that some members of the development team have been hired to work on the next Fallout, about which nothing certain is yet known.

For those wondering, Fallout: London will be a completely autonomous adventure, with content designed to represent the post-nuclear disaster in Mary Poppins' city.

The work done by modders is all the more impressive when you consider that it was done in completely free form and mostly remotely. It must not have been easy to coordinate the efforts of the development team to create such a work.