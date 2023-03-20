The team behind Fallout: London, the upcoming fan made DLC-sized mod for Bethesda’s Fallout 4, has shared another progress update.

The latest development video shows off two new weapons coming to Fallout: London – the Viper Mark One and the Laser Lewis gun. Both of these guns look like they can do some serious damage, with the Laser Lewis being described as the ideal weapon to “Goo-ify your enemies in style”.

Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

In addition to weaponry, the team has also given another look at some of the items being inserted into the mod to really give it that British feel: phone boxes, bins and roadworks, all of which are instantly recognizable from the capital.

Meanwhile, there are also several shots of iconic tourist hot-spots, such as Shakespeare’s Globe and the Natural History Museum.

Perhaps my favorite little snippet from this update, however, is the inclusion of Fallout’s ‘mysterious stranger’ theme with a little James Bond twist.

“The mysterious stranger has been an iconic element of the Fallout franchise for as long as we can remember. However the current iteration just didn’t quite hit the mark for us,” Fallout: London’s Jeff explained. As such, the team added a stinger that brings us all a “Bond-style theme mixed with some legally distinct goodness”. As a massive 007 fan, I appreciated this nod to Her Majesty’s greatest agent.

Oh, and there is also a Fallout 1-esque timer system thrown in for good measure.

You can see the update from the Fallout: London team in full below.

Fallout: London – 1st Quarter 2023 Progress Video.

This Fallout 4 mod is still set to release sometime this year, although a firm date is yet to be revealed. However, the creators have said we will get an update on this next quarter.

Meanwhile, if you fancy trying your hand at some voice acting, the Fallout: London team is holding auditions now. The closing date for this is March 31st.