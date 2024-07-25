Fallout London is perhaps one of the largest and most ambitious mods ever seen in the history of video games and will allow players to experience a new adventure in a post-apocalyptic London. This work is clearly based on Fallout 4, but Team FOLON has done a gigantic job, creating an original story, new assets for environments, buildings and so on, weapons, armor, enemies. Just think, it includes as many as 200 missions 20 factions, 7 possible allies that will accompany the player, a revised and expanded dialogue system, original voice acting and a re-adapted soundtrack. Below you can find the launch trailer.

The highly anticipated FalloutLondon the large free mod for the PC version of Fallout 4 comparable in size to a full game, is finally available to all players. The mod is available on GOG and it is compatible with both this store version and the Steam version, but Only with Fallout 4: GOTY Edition version 1.10.163.0 that is, without the next-gen patch released by Bethesda in the past months. A compatible variant of the mod is currently in development and will be released in the future.

How to download and install the mod

If you are interested you can download Fallout London for free on GOG at this address. As previously mentioned, the mod is compatible with both the Steam and GOG versions of Fallout 4: GOTY Edition, but only if they are version 1.10.163.0.

On GOG you can download this version directly, since the store has decided to keep it available “to give the modding community adequate time to update their mods”. If you are interested, you can find the Fallout 4: GOTY Edition page at this addresswith the game at the moment on offer at 15.99 euroswith a 60% discount. If you have purchased or will purchase the GOG version of Fallout 4, just follow the simple steps on the Fallout London page that we linked above.

For those in possession of the Steam version of Fallout 4 already updated with the next-gen patch, it is necessary to take one more step to downgrade to version 1.10.163.0. Nothing too complicated, fortunately, since thanks to the mod “Fallout London Downgrader and Addons” specially made by Team FOLON, it only takes a few clicks to perform this operation. You can download the mod on NexusMods at this addresswhere you can also find all the necessary instructions. Further details are available on the official Fallout London page, at this link.