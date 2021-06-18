A group of modders announced Fallout: London, a mod for Fallout 4 as big as a Greater DLC, which aims to give players a new story in the world of Fallout, in this case set in a post-nuclear London.

For now, Fallout: London has been shown announcement trailer, where it is possible to see some settings and some peculiarities imagined for the post-disaster European city, such as the rebirth of the Knights of the Round Table.

In fact, the Fallout have always been nailed to the United States and a slightly different geographical setting would not hurt them, just to vary a little and propose new ideas at the level of the imagination.

The team who is making Fallout: London is made up of new generation and veterans of the industry. If desired, it is also possible to join the team and contribute to the game. To do this, just go to the official Discord channel and propose.

The development of Fallout: London is still long, but hopefully it proceeds fairly quickly. In the meantime, you can mark the official site for updates. Of course, to play it, when it becomes available, you’ll need Fallout 4.