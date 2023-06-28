The team behind the ambitious mod Fallout London announced that the content was postponed. Prilladog, project manager, admitted that the postponement of Starfield in September has pushed the launch of Fallout London to the fourth quarter of this year (ie from October to December).

“We originally hoped it would be in the third quarter, which is what’s about to start,” Prilladog said. “However, a certain space game has been postponed and now it’s slated to come out around the same time as we planned.”

“As a result, we will release the game in the last quarter. This not only gives you all more time to play Starfield, but also allows us more time for playtesting and bug fixing, so it’s a win-win situation. , right? We appreciate your patience. So wait for us by then.”

Prilladog pointed out that the Fallen London mod team is free from shareholders who “are breathing down their necks” and who push for the publication of the game before the project is ready. “We hope our mod is the perfect Christmas present for all of you,” she concluded.

Fallout London is one of the highest profile mods currently in development. This is new DLC-sized content. It will be compatible with Fallout 4 and will add a completely new setting outside of the United States. As you may have guessed by now, Fallout London takes place in a post-nuclear version of London and features “stuffy parliamentarian aristocrats, a resurrection of the Knights of the Round Table, and an uncompromising cult of revolutionaries.”

It’s clear that Bethesda was impressed from Fallout London, as he enlisted project modders to work at the studio. Last week, Prilladog announced that Fallout London modder PatchworkProfessor has landed a job as an Associate Level Designer at Bethesda.