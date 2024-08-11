On GOG it has in fact become the “most requested” product in the first 24 hours, with over 500,000 “purchases”.

Mods continue to prove themselves to be a vital part of the PC gaming market, and now the highly anticipated and well-received Fallout 4 mod – Fallout: London – has proven that it has what it takes to continue supporting the entire category.

Fallout: London’s Record

Technically speaking, we cannot speak of “purchases” or “sales” as the mod is freeso GOG is using the “fastest claimed product” technology ever. “The release of Fallout: London quickly proved to be an incredible success and a shining example of how a product of passion and creativity can lead to a plethora of new and exciting ways to experience a game,” GOG said.

“Along with the overwhelming support of the gaming community, we can only congratulate Team Folon for having Mod released in style and having achieved such an important record”.

The company also has acknowledged the “problems” encountered by some players in an effort to get the mod working, adding that Team Folon members “personally took the time to provide one-on-one troubleshooting chat, both on social media and on their official Discord server.”

Finally, we remind you that with the success of Fallout London, modders have founded a real indie development team.