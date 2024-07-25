Fallout: London, the fan-made game-sized mod for Fallout 4, will be released today. The mod’s creators confirmed the release to Inverse – saying the date was now definite, “unless nuclear war happens.”

Developed by Team Folon, the mod has been over five years in the making and transports the post-apocalyptic game to England’s capital city, with a whole new story, environments, characters, factions, weapons, and gameplay elements.

Due to its size it won’t be available on popular mod hosting sites, so it is instead Available on GOG with a custom launcher.

Note, however, the mod is currently not compatible with the next-gen version of the game, so players will need the pre-patched version (1.10.163.0). For this reason, players on Steam will need to downgrade before installation. As previously reported, the mod is not compatible with Epic due to lack of rollback features.

The mod was originally set for release on April 23rd this year (fittingly, St. George’s Day), but the release was delayed due to Bethesda’s next-gen upgrade.

Eurogamer has followed development of Fallout: London for some time. Most recently, it was announced former Speaker of the House John Bercow would be lending his voice to an AI robot, while Neil Newbon-voice of Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3-is also in the cast.

The release of the Fallout: London mod will likely be boosted by the popularity of Amazon’s Fallout TV show. It was watched by 65 million people in its first two weeks and has just recently been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards.