Ella Purnell, the actress best known for her roles in Yellowjackets and Arcane, was cast in a starring role in the upcoming TV series by Fallout, at least according to a new report.

Unfortunately, the role that will be given to the actress in the Amazon show has not yet been specified. Also according to the report, the protagonists of the Fallout TV series will be two, with the latter supposed to be none other than Walton Goggins.

The current state Amazon hasn’t commented on anything yettherefore we do not expect news soon.

However, a source close to Ella Purnell described the character as “optimistic and extraordinarily straightforward with an all-American spirit,” while also claiming to see “an intensity in her eyes” that could make her downright dangerous.

Goggins, by comparison, will play a Ghoul on the Fallout show. Fallout games are full of different types of NPCs, which include different types of personalities and attitudes, therefore associating Purnell’s role based on the brief description is really impossible.

Prior to this new role, Purnell was already known recently for playing the role of the teenage version of Jackie in the Yellowjackets series. She also voiced Jinx in the popular League of Legends-based TV show Arcane.

Jinx is a pivotal character in the TV series and has always been a popular choice within League of Legends.

