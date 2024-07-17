Fallout It turns out to be one of the most present series in the Emmy Award nominations this year, the most globally known awards for television series, with 16 nominations that also include Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Walton Goggins.

The TV series with the highest number of nominations is still Shogunwhich surpasses Bethesda’s video game adaptation with 25 nominations, closely followed by The Bear, which has 23 nominations this year.

However, Fallout’s nominations perhaps come as more of a surprise, particularly when it comes to Best Actor in a Leading Role for Walton Goggins as the Ghoulin fact one of the best performances seen in the Prime Video TV series.