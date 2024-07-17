Fallout It turns out to be one of the most present series in the Emmy Award nominations this year, the most globally known awards for television series, with 16 nominations that also include Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Walton Goggins.
The TV series with the highest number of nominations is still Shogunwhich surpasses Bethesda’s video game adaptation with 25 nominations, closely followed by The Bear, which has 23 nominations this year.
However, Fallout’s nominations perhaps come as more of a surprise, particularly when it comes to Best Actor in a Leading Role for Walton Goggins as the Ghoulin fact one of the best performances seen in the Prime Video TV series.
Fallout seems to stand out in several areas
Fallout’s nominations range from the main ones like Best Drama Series, which is one of the main awards of the entire event, to more technical ones, which highlight the care in writing the screenplay, in the development of the scenario, in the visual effects, in the make-up and many other areas in which, evidently, Fallout excels.
These, in particular, are all of Fallout’s nominations in this edition of the Emmy Awards, including the “minor” ones:
- Best Drama Series
- Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program
- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series
- Outstanding Emerging Media Program
- Outstanding Main Title Design
- Outstanding Period Or Fantasy / Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Outstanding Music Supervision
- Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series (Walter Goggins as The Ghoul)
- Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming
- Outstanding Stunt Performance
- Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
For Best Drama Series, Fallout will face off against The Crown (Netflix), The Gilded Age (Max), The Morning Show (Apple TV+), Mr. And Mrs. Smith (Prime Video), Shogun (FX), Slow Horses (Apple TV+) and 3 Body Problem (Netflix).
The 76th Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 15, 2024.
