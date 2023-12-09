Cain illustrated the topic in a video published on his personal channel on YouTube where he often talks about his work as a developer and the problems associated with it.

Tim Cain veteran developer of Obsidian Entertainment, and father of the series Fallout revealed what the five games that have influenced him the most throughout his career, i.e. his favorites of all time. Of course there isn’t one that’s very recent.

The five games

It should be noted that Cain didn’t talk about the five games best of all time but, with a more interesting choice, of those who influenced him the most. In any case, the quintet is made up of:

Star Raiders, a 1980 space combat simulator by Doug Neubauer, released on the Atari 400/800. Cain said he also made a clone in Unity, comparing its final size with that of the original game: more than 500 MB versus 8KB respectively.

Ultima III: Exodus (1983), role-playing game by Richard Garriott published directly by his Origin Systems, one of the first exponents of the genre to have animated characters. It was the game that sparked Cain’s love for electronic RPGs.

Star Control II: The Ur-Quan Masters (1992), developed by Toys for Bob is a space exploration game with spaceship combat and a very mature script for its time. It is a title with great influence on the world of role-playing games, but very often forgotten. Cain also took him as a model for Fallout.

Star Wars: X-Wing (1993), a fully 3D space combat simulator featuring some of the most iconic Star Wars starships. Developed by Totally Games, it is still considered one of the games that best exploited the license of George Lucas’ series.

EverQuest (1999) by Verant Interactive and 989 Studios, is one of the first MMORPGs to have some commercial success, with 500,000 active subscribers in 2003. The first version is still played today.