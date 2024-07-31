Fallout games on Xbox Game Pass have seen a nearly quintuple in hours of usage over the last quarter, and much of the credit goes to the television series produced by Amazon.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed this during the latest meeting with investors. Nadella spoke about the over 500 million monthly active users on which the Redmond company can count among all its platforms and intellectual properties such as Fallout.

Become on Prime Video the second most watched show everthe series starring Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins has totaled 65 million viewers in its first sixteen days and is obviously a huge success for Microsoft.

As we know, however, the television adaptation of Fallout has also had beneficial effects on all the games in the saga, and in this case Nadella revealed that Hours played on Xbox Game Pass have increased nearly fivefold in the last quarter.