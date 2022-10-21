It is still very early to talk about the release of a new title in the saga of Fallout but the game is undoubtedly one of the most rooted in popular culture. This is precisely why Bethesdain collaboration with the Lucca Comics & Gameshe decided to exploit the image of one of his own IP most famous for sending a more than positive message to all the participants present at the fair. Just a Lucca then, at the S. Francesco churchSunday October 30 at 16 it will be possible to participate in a eco-sustainable cosplay contest Fallout themed on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the saga.

Certainly a great initiative of the company of Rockville, eco-sustainability is a theme very close to his post-apocalyptic video game where the protagonist himself will find himself most often using weapons and recycled objects from the most disparate waste. Bethesda herself will be present at the event, accompanied by Cosplayitaliawill take care of selecting the winner of the competition.

Anyone wishing to register or need information regarding the event can contact the email [email protected]. Like every year, Lucca Comics & Games seems to be worthy of the international fame it brings. The fair will take place from October 28th to November 1st attracting as always surely thousands of geek culture enthusiasts.