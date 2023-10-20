













Fallout comes to Magic: The Gathering with Vaultboy and even his iconic puppy









Four new Magic: The Gathering Commander decks featuring characters, weapons, abilities, and lands from many of the classic Fallout games will go on sale starting March 8, 2024. You will find cards with special treatments such as the Pip Boy screen, the green and black information device that is characteristic of these Bethesda video games.

Commander decks will be themed with key elements of the Bhetesda franchise: Survival, Technology, Military and Mutants. Each deck includes a card with an iconic character representative of the theme: Dogmeat, Dr. Madison Li, Caesar and Mothman.

We also recommend:

Magic: The Gathering and Fallout – Commander Decks and Collection Boosters

What are Magic: The Gathering Commander decks about with Fallout?

With the Fighting Survivors deck, players will depend on finding food, tools, and allies to have the best chance of success. Meatball (Dogmeat), the German shepherd that accompanies us in the Fallout games, will guide your quest to victory, and the Junk token mechanic will allow players to sacrifice them to draw cards.

On the other hand, the Science deck Call upon high-tech energy weapons, scientists, synthetic beings, and pre-war robots to carry out your orders. Artifacts can generate Energy, a mechanic that once again fits into the world of this post-capocalyptic video game. Dr. Madison Li, one of the most prominent scientists in this series is the commander of this deck.

Source: Wizards of the Coast

Then we have the Bird Caesar deck. This is defended by the leaders of the military factions and their soldiers, as well as the Wasteland Raiders. Caesar, a military dictator who wanted to conquer post-war America in Fallout: New Vegas, will command the armies of this deck.

To end, the Mutant Menace deck will show the dangerous and strange mutant creatures. Fallout 76’s Mothman tops a deck full of powerful creatures like Wild Ghouls. Radiation tokens can impact your opponent’s deck or radically boost your own deck.

There will be collector boosters to get more Fallout cards in Magic: The Gathering

Wizards of the Coast announced that this collaboration between Fallout and Magic: The Gathering can also be found through collection boosters that usually come with cards of high collectible value and that you can surely take advantage of in more dedicated decks.

Source: Wizards of the Coast

On the other hand, the art of the basic lands will occupy the entire card, and will show the disturbing and dangerous environments of the games in the series. It is the first time that Magic: The Gathering introduces a post-nuclear science fiction theme to its decks.

What do you think of this collaboration? Will you dare to play Magic: The Gathering? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)