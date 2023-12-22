Amazon Prime Video published a teaser trailer which concerns the new releases arriving in 2024 and ample space is dedicated to the TV series Fallout and The Boys: Season 4set to drive in-house productions for next year.
The teaser trailer is composed of a montage of various scenes from the series, among which we can also see new fragments that had not been shown previously.
As for the Fallout TV series, we saw a real presentation trailer at The Game Awards, from which most of the scenes also visible in this new video are taken, but some are new.
What we know about Fallout and The Boys 4
As for The Boys 4, also in this case we see some glimpses of the new season but so fast that the action is not easily understandable, in any case there is confirmation that the series is arriving soon.
For the rest, we see various other glimpses of the new season of Reacher already available and of various films produced by Amazon Prime Video or distributed as a preview on Amazon's subscription video service.
As for the Fallout TV series, we saw the first official images and details on the plot already at the end of last month, while we were able to give a more precise look with the official trailer.
A few weeks ago we saw an official teaser trailer for Season 4 published by Amazon Prime Video on The Boys 4.
#Fallout #Boys #Amazon #Prime #Video39s #teaser #trailer
Leave a Reply