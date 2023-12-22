Amazon Prime Video published a teaser trailer which concerns the new releases arriving in 2024 and ample space is dedicated to the TV series Fallout and The Boys: Season 4set to drive in-house productions for next year.

The teaser trailer is composed of a montage of various scenes from the series, among which we can also see new fragments that had not been shown previously.

As for the Fallout TV series, we saw a real presentation trailer at The Game Awards, from which most of the scenes also visible in this new video are taken, but some are new.