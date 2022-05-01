There Fallout TV series in production at Amazon continues its path and will soon begin the resumedwhich according to a recent document found online should be initiated at June 2022which should mean a not-too-distant launch period for the series.

The information comes from a job advertisement published on the StuntAccess website, dedicated to professionals in the film and television sector.

Filming for the Fallout TV series is expected to begin in June 2022

The announcement does not contain very detailed information, but based on this it emerges that the shooting should begin on June 20, 2022.

The series is identified, within the announcement, with the codenamed “Hondo”, but it would seem to refer precisely to the new production of Amazon TV linked to the RPG series of Interplay and now Bethesda. Between the lines, however, a sort of small synopsis also emerges: “The future once dreamed of by the Americans in the last 40 years blows up after a nuclear war in 2077”, which seems to recall quite clearly the settings of Fallout.

To get an idea of ​​the possibilities timing, one can think that the first season of The Witcher began filming at the end of October 2018, concluded them in May 2019 and the series arrived in streaming on December 20 of the same year. Very similar timelines also for the first series of The Mandalorian, with filming starting in October 2018, ending at the end of February 2019 and launching on Disney + in November 2019.

According to these examples, which show a time frame of approximately 13-14 months from the start of the shooting to the launch of the product in streaming, one would think that the Fallout TV series could arrive on Amazon Prime Video in the fall of 2023. Meanwhile, the name of the leading actress has emerged: Ella Purnell.