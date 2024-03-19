The release date of the first episodes of Amazon Prime Video series Of Fallout it is approaching with great strides and to pass the time we can see a new scene taken from the live-action adaptation of Bethesda's post-apocalyptic universe thanks to a video published exclusively by IGN USA.

In the clip we see Lucy (Ella Purnell) intent on stopping “The Ghoul” (Walton Goggins), who is setting fire to a settlement (a scene already glimpsed in the first trailer). Unfortunately, her tactics based on gab and soporific darts don't prove very effective, but luckily for her, an unexpected ally comes to the rescue.