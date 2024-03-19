The release date of the first episodes of Amazon Prime Video series Of Fallout it is approaching with great strides and to pass the time we can see a new scene taken from the live-action adaptation of Bethesda's post-apocalyptic universe thanks to a video published exclusively by IGN USA.
In the clip we see Lucy (Ella Purnell) intent on stopping “The Ghoul” (Walton Goggins), who is setting fire to a settlement (a scene already glimpsed in the first trailer). Unfortunately, her tactics based on gab and soporific darts don't prove very effective, but luckily for her, an unexpected ally comes to the rescue.
Fallout arrives on Prime Video in April
We remind you that the first episodes of Fallout will be available on Amazon Prime Video starting from April 12, 2024.
Set in Los Angeles, 219 years after the explosion of nuclear warheads that brought the human race to the brink of extinction, the series tells a unpublished story unrelated to that of the games made in Bethesda, which follows the adventures of three protagonists who really have very little in common with each other: Lucy, a former inhabitant of Vault 33 who has no idea of the dangers of the outside world, “The Ghoul”, a survivor of the Great War driven by a ruthless streak and a strange code of honor, and Maximus (Aaron Moten), a soldier of the Brotherhood of Steel.
#Fallout #Amazon #Prime #Video #series #video #shows #scene
Leave a Reply