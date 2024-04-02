Are you waiting for the official Fallout TV series? Then you will be happy to see this behind the scenes video where

Among interviewed Jonathan Nolan, director and executive producer, stands out, illustrating how we chose to tell an original story within the Fallout universe, instead of exploiting the plots of the games. Naturally, that is the sought-after spirit, as confirmed by showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, as well as by the remaining members of the cast.

Prime video posted a behind the scenes video about three minutes of TV series Of Fallout in which members of the production are interviewed to talk about what we will see during the episodes, all available starting next April 11th.

Scenes from the series

Note that the video is also enriched by many unreleased scenes series, some of which were filmed inside the Vault, featuring moments that Fallout fans should recognize.

In short, if you are among those who can't wait to know what has been done with Fallout in this TV series, you will surely like this video which will give you new reasons to wait for it.

Prime Video's Fallout series is set in Los Angeles 219 years after the explosion of nuclear warheads that brought the human race to the brink of extinction. The story follows three protagonists in constant friction with each other, who somehow find themselves living an epochal story: “Lucy, a former inhabitant of Vault 33 who has no idea of ​​the dangers of the outside world, “The Ghoul”, a survivor of the Great War driven by a ruthless streak and a strange code of honor, and Maximus (Aaron Moten), a soldier of the Brotherhood of Steel.”