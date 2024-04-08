The first season of Fallout Prime Video series it will only be broadcast in a few days, to be precise on Friday 12 April, but it seems that Amazon already has one planned second seasonwith filming possibly moving to California.
The information comes indirectly from the California Film Commission, which today announced that it has awarded $152 million in tax incentives to a dozen television series that will be produced locally, of which 25 million were allocated to the second season of Fallout.
The incentive offered by California is aimed at attracting films and television series to local soil and preventing them from “escaping” to other US states, the United Kingdom or other foreign countries. The grant offers a credit of up to 25% of qualified expenses and is also guaranteed an additional 20% for filming subsequent seasons. The first episodes of Fallout were made mainly in New York and Utah, with a very high budget of around 153 million dollars in expenses.
Things could change
Variety highlights the fact that Amazon secured this grant it does not represent a binding agreement and that therefore the company could decide to back out and not make a second season of Fallout. For example, last year Amazon itself secured another 25 million dollars from California for a new season of Citadel, only to then decide to close the show, with the funds being made available again for other programs.
In short, if the first season of Fallout does not have the desired success, Jeff Bezos' giant he could go back and cancel the showbut even the mere fact that the company participated in the tender means that it has a certain certainty in the result.
We'll find out how things are in a few days, in the meantime here is the new trailer published by Amazon.
#Fallout #Amazon #secured #million #season #California
Leave a Reply