The first season of Fallout Prime Video series it will only be broadcast in a few days, to be precise on Friday 12 April, but it seems that Amazon already has one planned second seasonwith filming possibly moving to California.

The information comes indirectly from the California Film Commission, which today announced that it has awarded $152 million in tax incentives to a dozen television series that will be produced locally, of which 25 million were allocated to the second season of Fallout.

The incentive offered by California is aimed at attracting films and television series to local soil and preventing them from “escaping” to other US states, the United Kingdom or other foreign countries. The grant offers a credit of up to 25% of qualified expenses and is also guaranteed an additional 20% for filming subsequent seasons. The first episodes of Fallout were made mainly in New York and Utah, with a very high budget of around 153 million dollars in expenses.